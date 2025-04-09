Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $221,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $65,839,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.