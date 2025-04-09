Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $247,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSY opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

