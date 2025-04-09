Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,388,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,632,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:TDW opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

