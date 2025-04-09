Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 4,231 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 91.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after buying an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 7.2 %

LW opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

