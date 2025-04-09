Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 83,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $7,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

