Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,011 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

