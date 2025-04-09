Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,182 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $100,328,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.92 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

