Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,234 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 295,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

