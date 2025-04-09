Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Expro Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

