Sei Investments Co. Purchases 695 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.33. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

