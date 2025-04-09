Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

