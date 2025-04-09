Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

