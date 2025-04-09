Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

