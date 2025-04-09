Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787,154 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 638,393 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -677,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

