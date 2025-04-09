Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

