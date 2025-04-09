Top Growth Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Get alerts:

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Prologis, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow earnings at a rate significantly higher than the market average. These companies typically reinvest profits into innovation, expansion, and research instead of paying dividends, appealing to investors focused on long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,061,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,776. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $15.23 on Friday, hitting $108.22. 13,257,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $65.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $822.38. 1,613,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $968.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,661,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,889. Prologis has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.26. 4,825,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,574. Welltower has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Read More