TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 554,149 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. This trade represents a 159.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 806,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,213. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $810.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

