Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 100,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,664,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,213,260.94. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

