Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 234,695 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of NETSTREIT worth $112,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE NTST opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTST

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.