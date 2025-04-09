Vanguard Group Inc. Has $108.66 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $108,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

