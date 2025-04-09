Vanguard Group Inc. Has $112.90 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sprinklr worth $112,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.