Vanguard Group Inc. Has $112.90 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sprinklr worth $112,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Insider Activity at Sprinklr
In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.