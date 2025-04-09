Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,294,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $121,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

