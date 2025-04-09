Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AdaptHealth worth $119,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 681,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 265,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.