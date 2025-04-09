Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 84,934 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innoviva worth $109,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,795 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.