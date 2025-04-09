Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jamf worth $123,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jamf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jamf by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

