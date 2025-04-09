Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 111,966 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $107,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 721,947 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,603,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

