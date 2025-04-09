Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $126,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ GRBK opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
