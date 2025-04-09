Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $126,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.