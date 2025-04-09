Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $10,925,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $948,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

