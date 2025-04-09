Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 36.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 363,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vertex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

