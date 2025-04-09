Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Barclays dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

