18,943 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

