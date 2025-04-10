38,434 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of PAR opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -231.39 and a beta of 1.95. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

