460 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDMO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

