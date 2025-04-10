95,821 Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

TGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

