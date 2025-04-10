9,853 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

