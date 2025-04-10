ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,888,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ALLETE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 107.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

