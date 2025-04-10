Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Post worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Post by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Post by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

