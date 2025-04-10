Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

