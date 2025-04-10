Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
