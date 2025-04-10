Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arhaus by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 627,952 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,628,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 256,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arhaus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

