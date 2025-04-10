Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,301 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.28% of Investar worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Investar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Investar by 851.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ISTR opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

