Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in City were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Price Performance

CHCO stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. City Holding has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. City’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

