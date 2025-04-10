Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

