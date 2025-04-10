Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.56 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,842,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

