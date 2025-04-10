Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Marten Transport worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.