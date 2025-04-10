Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 73,277 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.60% of Vera Bradley worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

