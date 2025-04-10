Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 75,632 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,632 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 505.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $94.54 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,477.76. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.