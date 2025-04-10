Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 877,880 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

