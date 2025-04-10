Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $582,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

