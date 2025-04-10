BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,645,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.43 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.