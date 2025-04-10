BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 384,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BWX Technologies by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273,030 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.